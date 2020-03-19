Sell, Robert H.

Sell, Robert H. April 16, 1928 - March 16, 2020 Robert was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always the happiest when he was around his family. He especially enjoyed his three grandsons and his five great-grandchildren. They always greeted him with unrestrained jubilance. He was affectionately known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Grandpa Dugan." He was also known by many old friends as "Dugan." He enjoyed playing cards with his many friends in Louisville. Robert was born on April 16, 1928 in Mount Pleasant Precinct, Nebraska, to Carl and Ora Sell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Beverly (Robbins) Sell; two daughters, Jane Hlavac (Donn), and Joan Truhlsen (William); three grandsons, Robert Hlavac (Stacy), Daniel Hlavac (Brandi), and Matthew Winingham; and five great-grandchildren: Cale and Breanna Hlavac, and Braydan, Bryar and Bodan Hlavac. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Sell (Rose), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and five brothers. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the family regrets the services must be private. To view a live broadcast of this service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, March 21st, 11am, Glendale Cemetery-Louisville, NE followed by Family SERIVCE at 12:30pm, West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to the American Diabetic Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

