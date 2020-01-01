Sell, Clara Ann June 29, 1943 - December 28, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Clifford (Ruth) Cochran; mother, Dorothy Green; and brother, John Cochran. Survived by her husband, Thomas Sell; children: Christina (John) Plambeck, Steven (Linda) Sell, and Deborah (Richard) Hallett; grandchildren: Jakalyn Sell, Zachary (Emily) and Cole Plambeck, and Kayleigh Hallett; sister, Diana Glover; brother, Steven (Susan) Cochran; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11am, with VISITATION 1 hour prior at 10am, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Inurnment in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society or American Cancer Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Sell, Clara Ann
To send flowers to the family of Clara Sell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 3
Memorial Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
John A Gentleman Mortuaries - Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE 68123
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE 68123
Guaranteed delivery before Clara's Memorial Service begins.
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
John A Gentleman Mortuaries - Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE 68123
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE 68123
Guaranteed delivery before Clara's Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.