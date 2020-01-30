Seldin, Millard Roy August 8, 1926 - January 24, 2020 Millard Roy Seldin of Paradise Valley, AZ, and Omaha, NE, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on January 24, 2020, at the age of 93 years. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA, on August 8, 1926. Served two years in the US Navy during WWII, trained as a radio gunner, and was in flight school when the war ended. In 1947, he began a homebuilding career with his father, Ben Seldin, forming Seldin and Seldin, before graduating from the University of Iowa. Millard was the founding member of the Omaha real estate business, which included many entities merged into the Seldin Development and Management Company. He co-founded Hawkeye Bank in Iowa. In 1990, he also co-founded Southwest Value Partners in Scottsdale, AZ, while maintaining real estate and business interests in Omaha. Millard worked closely with his son Scott until recently at Seldin Real Estate, the operating company for the family office of Kent Circle Partners. He served on the Council Bluffs Planning Board, was President of Council Bluffs Industrial Foundation, active in the Omaha Home Builders Association, National Home Builders Association, and Urban Land Institute. Millard had a deep affection for racehorses and continued to be active in horse breeding and the racing industry. He became a minority partner in the Phoenix Suns NBA and Phoenix Mercury WNBA professional basketball teams. He was a consummate student, philanthropist, and medical advocate who was always helping others. In 2013, Millard made a donation to Barrows Neurological Foundation in honor of his wife, Beverly. The gift was used to form the Beverly and Millard Seldin Family Disc and Spinal Regeneration Lab. He is most celebrated for the love and devotion he showed in caring for his family and friends. Millard was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Beverly. Survived by sons, Scott (Beth) Paradise Valley, AZ; Derry (Wendy) St. Louis, MO; daughter, Traci Moser (David) Paradise Valley, AZ; cousin, Joan Frentz Santa Rosa, CA; and forever remembered by six grandchildren, Ariana, Ben, Marina, Grayson, Aaron, and Grant. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and devoted family and friends. A Celebration of Millard 's life was held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Congregation Beth Israel Temple, Scottsdale, AZ. In memory of Millard, donations may be sent to Barrows Neurological Foundation, Phoenix, AZ, Jewish Federation of Omaha, NE, or Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms, Georgetown, KY.
