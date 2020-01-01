Selberg, Maxine J. September 9, 1930 - December 28, 2019 Age 89 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Melvin. Survived by daughters, Patty Baker, Pamela J. Decker; 2 sisters; grandchildren,: Melanie, Elizabeth, Amanda; Great Grandsons Mason and Maxwell; many other relatives and friends CELEBRATION of MAXINE'S LIFE: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1pm, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Service. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

