Sekera, Dorothy D. June 21, 1931 - November 17, 2019 Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Sekera. She is survived by her children, Claudia (William), Barb (Will), Danny (Angie), Eddie (Deb); 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchidren; many nieces, nephews, and a large extended family. MEMORIAL MASS: 11:30am Thursday, Nov 21st, at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha NE. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

