Seitzinger, Jeffrey Gordon December 3, 1963 - March 4, 2020 He is survived by parents, Lyle and Sherma Seitzinger; siblings: Karman DeLuca (Paul), Krystal Seitzinger, and Jayson Seitzinger; nieces and nephew: Kyla DeLuca, Cassie King, Nickie King, and Trey King; close family friend, Christy Bechtel; and many other loving family and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

