Seitz, Norbert A. January 11, 1930 - May 2, 2020 Survived by wife, Marcella S.; sons, James M. Seitz and Scott N. Seitz (Patty); grandchildren: Andrew, Zachary and Mackenzie Seitz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, May 6th from 10am to 11am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at 11am. ENTOMBMENT: Calvary Mausoleum II. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fr. Donald Shane Education Endowment. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Mass, visit www.stroberts.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

