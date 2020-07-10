Seina, Anthony Ross "Tony"

Seina, Anthony Ross "Tony" August 5, 1938 - July 6, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary Donahoo Seina; son, A.D. Seina; daughter, Mimi Gleason Post (Jeff); grandchildren: Siena Gleason, Mia Seina, A.J. Seina, and Terrence Anthony "Tag" Gleason; brothers, Sebastian Seina (Mary), and Ross Seina; nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to 12 Step House, Arch House and Lauritzen Gardens. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

