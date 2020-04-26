Seifert, Linda Kay

Seifert, Linda Kay November 18, 1945 - April 21, 2020 Age 74. Preceded in death by husband, Forest Seifert; son, Don Seifert; parents, Roland and Gladys Gillespie; sister, Donna R.Gillespie; brothers, Robert, Charles and Wayne Gillespie. Survived by daughter, Ranae Seifert (Anthony); brother, Ronald Gillespie (Jill); granddaughters, Elaina Seifert, Jennifer McCormick, and Kierstin Potter (Amber); great-grandchildren, Noelle McCormick and Landon Lodholz. Private Inurnment at Westlawn Cemetery. Memorial Service at a later date. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

