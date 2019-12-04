Sedlmayer, Sr. Loretta RSM April 23, 1932 - November 30, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings. Survived by her sisters of the Sisters of Mercy; sisters, Gertrude Ricks, Eileen Burke, Dorothy Scott; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at Mercy Villa, 1845 S 72nd St. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, 6:30pm, at Mercy Villa. Memorials to Sisters of Mercy. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.