Sedlacek, Mildred A. "Millie" September 11, 1942 - December 31, 2019 Of Gretna. Preceded in death by husband, Richard. Survived by children: Karen (Dale) Pribnow, Carol (Stewart) Richardson Jim (Rhonda) Sedlacek, Diane (TJ) Dierkhising, Jerry Sedlacek (Alan Hatch); grandchildren: Jacob (Katie), Nolan, Marisa (Fletcher), Terese, Jessica, Kaelyn, Alex, Cole, Keith, Madison (Stephen), Alisa, Morgan; many family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 5-7pm, with 7pm Vigil Service, at St. Patrick Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to Project Pink'd. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

