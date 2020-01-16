Sedlacek, Louis

Sedlacek, Louis August 4, 1926 - January 14, 2020 Age 93 of Prague, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE, Friday January 17, 2020, 10am at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. VISITATION, Thursday January 16, 2020, 5-7pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment with military honors at Prague National Cemetery, Prague, NE. Memorials to Prague Rescue Squad or American Legion #254. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

