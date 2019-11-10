Sedivy, Sybil Age 86 - November 5, 2019 Of Spencer, NE. Sybil died at Butte Healthcare in Butte, NE. VISITATION will be Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Church, with a 7pm WAKE SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL for Sybil will be at 10:30am Wednesday, November 13, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spencer, with Reverend James Weeder as Celebrant. Burial will be in National Cemetery in Spencer. BROCKHAUS-THENHAUS FUNERAL HOME Spencer, NE 402-589-0070 www.brockhausfuneralhome.com

