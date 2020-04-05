Secord, Audre Rachael May 16, 1987 - March 29, 2020 Audre Rachael Secord entered this world on May 16, 1987 and from that day on everyone she met fell in love with her. She had an energy that drew people to her, making everyone feel seen when they were with her. Audre saw beauty in everything. She studied Esthetics at Ogle School in San Antonio so she could practice her love of art, beauty, and elegance. You could see it in her well-manicured yard, her love of the water and sunshine, and her wardrobe, which much like her personality, was colorful, unique and endless. She was utterly genuine, authentic, and known for the best one liners of all time. Audre's enormous heart was a perfect reflection of the beauty she saw around her and in others. Long live the impressions she made, the smiles she caused, and the feeling we all had in her presence. Audre will remain in our hearts, our memories, and every sunset reminding us that life is precious. Audre earned her Angel wings on March 29th, 2020 and will be truly and deeply missed. Audre was preceded in death by her tender hearted little Grandma Mary, and sassy and wit-filled Grandma Pat, and her grandfathers. Survived by her parents, Abbigail McElligott and Michael Secord; sister, Adria Hartwig; nephew and light of her life Presley Hartwig; Aunt Sheryl and Uncle Kenny Smith; Aunt Tammy and Uncle Rocky Larson; Aunt Sandy and Uncle Steve Secord; and Aunt Shelley and Uncle John Smith; and many other loving family and friends. Private Memorial Service to be held at Prospect Hill Cemetary on Tuesday, April 7th, at 11:30am. Contact audresecordmemorial@gmail.com for virtual attendance information.
