Seaman, Thomas Joseph August 9, 1961 - April 4, 2020 Thomas Joseph Seaman, age 58, of Council Bluffs, peacefully passed from this life into the loving arms of God and his parents on April 4, 2020 at the Avoca, Iowa Specialty Care. Tom was born in Council bluffs, IA, on August 9, 1961 to the late George and Winifred (Brummert) Seaman. He was diagnosed with Downs Syndrome. Even though group support was not available and experts suggested being put in and institution, Tom was brought home to live with those that loved him and those he loved back. Tom graduated from Rose Kennedy School and worked at VODEC for many years, always proud to get his paycheck. He loved strumming his guitar (real or air), music of Kenny Rogers, the humor of Victor Borge, Sprite, cookies, and loved every baby born into our family bestowing much love on each of them. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Thomas Shaddy. Tom is survived by his brothers and sisters, Ken (Linda) Seaman of Spring, TX; Kathleen Shaddy of Pacific Junction, IA; Deborah (John) Lottinville, Jeff Seaman, all of Omaha, NE; Mark Seaman of Bloomington, IN; and Cindy Seaman of Council Bluffs, IA; nieces and nephews, Christopher Seaman, Jennifer (Curtis) Hubbard, Aaron (Robin) Shaddy, Jill (Cynthia) Shaddy-Gouvian, Kate (Jeremiah) Picard, Rebecca (Luke) Korth, Schuyler (fiance', Zac Taylor) Seaman, Andrew (Sarah) Seaman, Lauren (Clint) Weddle and Matthew Seaman; 15 great-nieces and nephews. Private graveside service and burial on Thursday in Ridgewood Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a visitation will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Avoca Specialty Care, 610 East York Road, Avoca, IA 51521. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Here is a guide to local businesses ready to help with your next project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.