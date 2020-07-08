Seaman, Carl D. August 21, 1942 - July 6, 2020 Carl D. Seaman, age 77 of Bellevue, passed away after a courageous three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Carl was born and raised in Staten Island, NY. He proudly served in the Air Force. He was united in marriage to Denise Hering for 46 years. Together they raised their family while Carl worked for the Bellevue Police Department, First Data Resources, and Bellevue Public Schools Transportation. He was an avid golfer and finished many quilts for local charities. He was preceded in death by parents, Henry Bowman Seaman, Jr. and Vera Hyer Elms Seaman; and brother, Daniel Seaman. Survivors include his wife, Denise; and sons, Donald and Doug (Jamie); step-grandchildren, Caroline and Evan Reimer; and sister-in-law, Janet Seaman Copenhaver (Mark); four Seaman nieces; and other dear extended family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 8, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 9, at 9am at First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Private Inurnment: Thursday, July 9, at 11am at Omaha National Cemetery. Military Honors by Offutt AFB Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to either Nancy Armitage Pancreas Cancer Clinical Research Professorship #01140370 at the Buffet Cancer Center in care of the University of Nebraska Foundation, PO Box 3465, Omaha, NE 68103-0465, www.nufoundation.org; or First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Seaman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.