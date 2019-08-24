Sealock, Rita D. February 15, 1934 - August 22, 2019 Rita D. Sealock, age 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 22, 2019. Rita was born on February 15, 1934, in Lincoln, NE, to the late Francis and Maurine Lehr. She graduated from Lincoln North East High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University. Rita is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ronald F. Sealock; children: Bryan (Stephanie) Uhlhorn, of Larkspur, CO; Beth (Tim) Murphy, of Bozeman, MT; Salli (Bryan) Wells, of Elkhorn, NE; Cathy (David) Abeyta, of Flagstaff, AZ; Karen (Steve) Hedgecock, of Gretna, NE; and Nancy Caniglia of Kansas City, MO; 12 grandchildren; sister, Diane (Jay) Milligan, of Darby, MT; brother, Leon (Renee) Lehr, of Lincoln, NE. Rita worked as a high school English teacher in several school districts, taught at Iowa Western Community College, and was a Vice President at First National Bank in Council Bluffs. She loved her family, gardening, cooking and entertaining and playing bridge. She was involved, and volunteered on many state and local boards, including the National School Board Association, Iowa School Board Legislative Network, Iowa Dept. of Education F.I.N.E. Committee, W.I.P.P. State Board, Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, and the Trees Forever State Board. Locally, she participated as a Christian Home Association Board Member, the Southwest Iowa Scholarship Foundation Board, Council Bluffs School Board Member for 13 years, Friends of Children's Square Board, Service League, P.E.O., A.A.U.W. Board, United Fund Council Bluffs, Iowa Western Citizen's Committee, Iowa Heart Association, Broadway Methodist and New Horizon Church, Council Bluffs Symphony Guild, Chanticleer Auxiliary Member, Dodge House, Council Bluffs Airport Commission, Chamber of Commerce, Joslyn Museum Guild, Mercy Hospital Foundation Board, Ameristar Advisory Board, the Renaissance Faire, and an active member of the Phi Mu Sorority Collegiate Alumni Association. VISITATION with the family: Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 23pm, with the service to follow, at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. Food and fellowship will follow, so we can celebrate her life. Please direct any memorials to Children's Square, or Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of your choice. Private family interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.