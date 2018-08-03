Scott, Judith A. Oct 21, 1939 - Jul 31, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Edward W. Scott Jr.; parents, Jess and Eva Doty; brother-in-law, Jake Taenzler. Survived by sons: Jay Scott, Ft Collins, CO; Brian Scott, Juction City, KS; Brad Scott and friend Peggy Stanton, Ralston, NE; four grandchildren; sister, Barb Taenzler, Glenwood IA. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. Family receiving friends: Monday, 9am until service time. Memorials suggested to the family. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

