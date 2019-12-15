Scott, Carol L. March 20, 1943 - December 12, 2019 Carol Lou Scott was born to Jane Uren and William H. Scott in Mankato, Blue East, MN on March 20, 1943. Three years later they moved to Omaha, NE where Bill Scott, an engineer, built an engineering and surveying firm. Dr. Scott then remained in Omaha the rest of her life. After graduating from Benson High School, Carol received her premed degree from Grinnell College and then her medical degree from Nebraska University Medical school, one of a few women to achieve such an accomplishment. Following a residency in Gastroenterology in Detroit, Dr. Scott opened her own practice on Cass Street. She particularly enjoyed the care of the elderly and covered many Omaha nursing care facilities. She had hospital privileges at Immanuel, University, Bergan Mercy, and Clarkson. Carol is grateful for the clerical work and deep friendship with Pat Stewart through the years. Carol loved and enjoyed her family with husband, Dr. Stuart G. Oxford, MD, and son, Spencer Oxford. They vacationed in the Black Hills and loved camping in Nebraska and Colorado. Carol mastered the piano and loved to attend and listen to opera. She was a voracious reader of western history, Medical Journals and Science. She is survived by her brother, The Rev Robert Scott; sister, Judith Scott; son, Spencer Oxford and husband, Dr. Stuart Oxford MD. SERVICES 11AM, Thurs. Dec. 19, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 9302 Blondo St. Omaha, NE 68134 with urn present. Reception will follow and then inurnment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. www.forestlawnomaha.com

