Scott, Aurelia Rose (Peter) April 14, 1913 - November 7, 2019 Aurelia Rose (Peter) Scott, age 106, of Fremont, NE, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Fremont. Aurelia was born in Chicago, IL, on April 14, 1913 to Mathias and Rose (Sandor) Peter. Married Ernest James "Buster" Scott in 1936. They moved to Omaha in 1945. Survived by sons, Douglas (Pat) Scott, Buena Vista, CO; and Jeffrey (Gail) Scott, Greenwood Village, CO; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

