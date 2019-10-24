Scolaro, Louise Nellie May 13, 1933 - October 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Augustine S. "Gus" Scolaro; daughter, Linda; parents, Nellie and Joseph Cuva. Survived by daughter, Lori and Ann Scolaro; brother, Angelo Cuva (Barbara). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Thursday, October 31st, 9:30am, West Center Chapel to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (10th & William) for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.