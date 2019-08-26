Scobee, J. Colette Age 93 On Friday, August 23, 2019, J. Colette Scobee, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at home surrounded by family at the age of 93. She was born in Spaulding, NE in 1925. She worked at the Glenn L. Martin Bomber Plant, as a beautician, and as a telephone operator at St. Joseph Hospital, but first and foremost she was a mother. She raised four daughters; Linda, Patty, Betsy, and Teri, and two sons; Larry, and Frank. She is leaving behind 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Colette had a close relationship with God and led her life with kindness and integrity. She accepted and loved those around her, and worked hard for the life she created for her family. She was a spitfire with a heart of gold. Colette spent 60 years in Omaha raising her own children before relocating to Avoca 16 years ago to be closer to her youngest daughter, Teri, and her family. She spent the next ten years going to football games, music recitals, and speech contests. She took pride in helping Teri and Greg raise their three sons. Colette spent her final years reading the paper, watching EWTN, and the Golden Girls. Every day at noon she could be found talking to her son Frank on the phone. She often spent evenings with Teri doing manicures and styling her hair. Even at 93, we still wanted more time with her. But we know that she is up there eating chocolate, going on shopping trips, and gambling at the casino with Linda and Patty, her two daughters who preceded her in death. Donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Colette's Church in Avoca or Myrtue Hospice in Harlan, who showed such kindness and empathy in her last weeks. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 26, at 2:30pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Avoca. INTERMENT: Graceland Cemetery, Avoca. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 N. Sawmill Dr. Avoca, IA (712) 343-2453
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.