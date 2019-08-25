Scobee, J. Colette Age 93 Passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Survivors include her children, Larry (Joyce) Scobee of Omaha, Frank Scobee of Omaha, Betsy (Joe) Muller of Omaha, and Teri (Greg) Becker of Avoca, IA; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister Mary Rhoades of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews whom she was close to. VISITATION: Sunday, August 25, from 5-8pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, all at Pauley Jones Funeral Home, Avoca. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 26, at 2:30pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Avoca. INTERMENT in Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 N. Sawmill Dr. Avoca, IA (712) 343-2453

