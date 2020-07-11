Schwertley, Rev. James F.

Schwertley, Rev. James F. January 29, 1929 - July 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frederick and Frances Schwertley; and two sisters, Josephine and Susan. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, July 12th from 1:30pm to 3pm, at St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N. 40th St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 3pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 13th, 10am, St. Cecilia Cathedral. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Schwertley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.