Schwers, Roger Chapin Oct 31, 1965 - Jul 5, 2018 VISITATION: Monday, July 9th from 4pm to 6pm at St. James Catholic Church, 4720 No. 90th St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 10th, 11am at St. James Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

