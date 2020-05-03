Schwer, Shirley A. September 30, 1929 - April 30, 2020 Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Howard Schwer; parents, George and Lydia Citta; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and soninlaw, Jeff Warren. She is survived by her children Linda (Wayne) Heine, Deb Schwer, Ken (Kathy) Schwer, Cindy Schwer, and Kristi Warren; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family GRAVESIDE SERVICE Tuesday, May 5, at 10:30am at Papillion Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Papillion, NE. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

