Schweigart, Joan R. Age 92 Omaha. Survived by her son, Mike (Carol) of Omaha; her daughter, Kathryn (Ray) Rosterman of Omaha; her grandchildren: Robert (Candice) Powelson, Nicole (Kevin) Monico, Theresa (Jason) Pierce, Tony (Amy) Rosterman, and Jim (Sarah) Rosterman; 17 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Clayre Henthorn of Omaha, Caryl Vondra of Lincoln NE, Patty Armstrong of Omaha, and Marty Shanahan of Omaha. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 1pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials to the National MS Society. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

