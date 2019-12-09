Schwarzenbach, Agnes M. May 4, 1926 - December 5, 2019 Council Bluffs, IA. Retired from State Bank & Trust. Preceded by parents, Joseph and Sophia (Hoffman) Kennebeck; husband, Don Schwarzenbach in 2007; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers. Survived by her sons, Terry Schwarzenbach of Thornton CO, Larry (Sue) Schwarzenbach of Sarasota FL, and Gary (Pat) Schwarzenbach of LaMirada, CA; grandchildren, Jamie, Todd and Brad; great-grandchildren, Shane and Brody; many nieces and nephews. RECITATION of the ROSARY: Tuesday at 6pm, followed by VISITATION with the family until 8pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Interment in Carroll, IA Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

