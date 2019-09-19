Schurman, James D. Age 59 James D. Schurman, of Waterloo, NE, died Sept. 16, 2019. Preceded in death by father, James E. Schurman. Survived by sons, James T. (Lindsay) of Elkhorn; Jesse of Spencer, NE; and Justin (Shelley) of Yutan, NE; grandchildren: Maddy, Laney, and Peyton; Journey, Jett, Jada and Jaymison; Cameron and Avery; great-grandson, Leonell; mother, Mona Williams of Valley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shelia and Bob Hall of Fremont; Shirlee and Bob Tourek of Ralston; Shari Cunningham of Waterloo, NE; and Sheryl and Henry Vaughn of Omaha; nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: 12noon on Sunday, with Visitation from 10-12 prior to the service, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Waterloo Fire Department. To leave condolences, please visit www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

