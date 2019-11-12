Schupack, Rose August 2, 1923 - November 10, 2019 Rose Schupack, age 96, of Chevy Chase, MD, formerly of Omaha, NE, and Chicago, IL, died on November 10, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1923 to Rabbi Jacob and Mary Bogot in the city of Kiev in the former Soviet Union. She immigrated with her family to this country in 1930 and they settled in Chicago. She married Eli Schupack and they had four children. In 1965 the family moved to Omaha, NE. Rose graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Interior Design. In addition to her career as an Interior Designer, she was an avid painter, museum docent, tennis and yoga enthusiast, and volunteer. In 2003 Rose relocated to Chevy Chase, MD. Survivors include her son, Mark; daughter, Kim (Douglas) Farrow; and her grandchildren, Julia and Charlie Nathan, and Ian Farrow. She was predeceased by her husband, Eli Schupack; daughter, Rae Schupack Nathan (Gib); and daughter, Jan Schupack. Burial will be private. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, November 14, 11:30am, at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home Chapel, 323 S. 132nd St., Omaha NE. A luncheon will follow. The family will receive friends on both Wednesday evening, November 13, from 7-10pm; and Thursday evening, November 14, from 7-10pm, at the home of Amy Frost Druliner, 9316 Davenport St., Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

