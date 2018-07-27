Schulze, Marcella J. "Marcy" Dec 8, 1929 - Jul 22, 2018 Preceded in death by husband Alden A. Schulze; brothers Duane, Jerry, Kenneth and Ron Van Gundy. Survived by children Arnold (Regina) Schulze, Steven (Evelyn) Schulze, Beth (Lance) Vance, Vicki Ludwick, Amy Schulze, Daniel (Katie) Schulze, Brandy Schulze, Cari Schulze, Logan Schulze; sister Marlene (Jim) Ruppert; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Marcy was a foster mom for 26 years, taking 264 children into her home. VISITATION Sunday, July 29, 4-7pm at Crosby Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE Monday, July 30 at 11am at Community of Grace Church, 3434 N. 204th St. Elkhorn, NE. Crosby Burket Swanson Colonial Chapel 11902 W Center Rd 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com

