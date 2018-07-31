Schulz, Dwight G. Age 89 Of Mead, NE. Survived by son, Mitch Zaugg, Mead; grandchildren: Cortney (Heather) Couch, David City; Kelly Couch, Lincoln; Penny (Shawn) Havelka, Mead; Nicole (Brad) Marsicek, Omaha; Clayton (Erin) Zaugg, Yutan; Jodi (Jeremy) Roberts, Omaha; several great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Bertha (Kennec) Schulz; wife, Lona (Scoles) Schulz; daughter, Roxanne Schulz; brother, Glen Schulz; sister, Marjorie Pokorny. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, funeral home. FUNERAL: 10:30am Thursday, Alma Lutheran Church, Mead. Interment: Alma Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE 402-443-3128 www.prussnabity.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.