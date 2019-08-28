Schultz, Michael L. Age 70 Of Yutan, NE. Survived by wife, Deborah; daughter, Larissa Schultz (Johnny Prince), Yutan; sister, Lynn (Tony) Cook, Omaha; brother, Paul (Susie) Schultz, Audubon, IA; mother-in-law, Pryllis Maxwell, Papillion; sister-in-law, Melinda (Pat) Carl, Papillion; brother-in-law, Bruce (Sharleen) Maxwell, Blair; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Bernadette (Powell) Schultz; brother, Wayne Schultz; father-in-law, Darwin Maxwell. Mike earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Creighton University, held season passes to the basketball games for decades, and went to heaven in a Creighton T-shirt. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in late September. Memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House. THE NEBRASKA CREMATION SOCIETY 402-200-3366 | www.NebraskaCremation.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.