Schultz, Cheryl Ann (Ahrenkiel)

Schultz, Cheryl Ann (Ahrenkiel) July 18th, 1947 - July 28th, 2019 Orange, CA. Survived by husband, Raymond Schultz; daughter, Fallon Dickes (Ahrenkiel) [Erik]; daughter-in-law, Kelli Howery [Todd]; 5 grandchildren; and many other family and friends. CELEBRATIONS of LIFE: October 12th, 5-8pm Lanai of the Newport Landing Restaurant in Newport Beach, CA; November 23rd, 5-8pm at Field Club of Omaha in Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.