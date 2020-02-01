Schultingkemper, Verna M. February 10, 1927 - January 28, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Edward; parents; brothers and sisters Survived by children, Christine Ann McCallister (Bob), Susan Starman, Michael, Patricia Thomas (Danny); 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews Wake Service: Monday, February 3rd, 7pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 5:30pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, February 4th, 10:30am St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment: Evergreen. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

