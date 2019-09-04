Schulte, William "Bill" Age 100 - September 2, 2019 Of Dodge. Died at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs. Bill is survived by his wife, Evelyn; children, Thomas, Jim (Mary Jo), Gerald (Mary), all of Omaha, and Mary (Terry) Totten of Logan, IA; daughter-in-law, Brenda Jones of Doylestown, PA; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. FUNERAL MASS will be 10:30am on Thursday, September 5, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Rod Kneifl as Celebrant. Burial with military honors will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with lunch following at the Church hall. VISITATION: Wednesday, from 3-7pm, with a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. STOKELY FUNERAL HOME West Point, NE | (402) 372-2967 | www.stokelyfuneralhome.com

