Schulte, Evelyn "Evy"

Schulte, Evelyn "Evy" Evelyn "Evy" Schulte, 96, of Council Bluffs, IA, formerly of Dodge, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Midlands Living Center in Council Bluffs. FUNERAL MASS: will be 10:30am on Thursday, October 31 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Rod Kneifl as celebrant. BURIAL will be at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. VISITATION: will be Wednesday from 5-7pm with a CHRISTIAN MOTHERS ROSARY: at 4:30pm and a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm all at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. A memorial has been established. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home. Evelyn is survived by three sons, Tom of Omaha, Jim (Mary Jo Kokrda) of Omaha, and Jerry (Mary Bennett) of Omaha; daughter, Mary (Terry) Totten of Logan, Iowa; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Jones Schulte Bray of Doylestown, PA; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. STOKELY FUNERAL HOME West Point, NE | (402) 372-2967 | www.stokelyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.