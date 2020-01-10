Schulte, Amber Rose

Schulte, Amber Rose September 26, 1986 - January 7, 2020 Amber Rose Schulte, age 33, passed away January 7, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1986 to Robert Schulte and Sherry (Solan) Harris in Omaha, NE. Amber was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rosemarie and Robert Schulte Sr.; Gary Solan and Clarice Solan; aunts, Lynda Eitzen and Geraldine Young. She is survived by her husband, Reginald Glover; children, Arionna Murrel; Jazlynn Murrel; Reginayah Glover; Re'Nyah Glover; Ra'Leah Glover; mom and stepdad, Sherry Harris (Rick); Dad, Robert Schulte; a host of other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 3:30pm at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

