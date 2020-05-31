Schuller, Ferne Age 102 - May 29, 2020 Passed away at St. Lutheran Home, Spencer, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, June 1, at Warner Chapel, Spencer IA, with Father Tim Hogan officiating. VISITATION will be held one hour prior to the Service also at Warner Chapel. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mallard, IA. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established by the family. Condolences may be sent to: www.warnerfuneral.com WARNER FUNERAL HOME Spencer, IA 712-262-3640

