Schuetze, LaVanda Age 99 LaVanda Schuetze, of West Point, NE, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point. Survivors include her sons, David, (Evonne), Gary (Lisa), Jan (Mary), and Glen (Beth) Schuetze, all of West Point. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Monday, January 6, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. VISITATION: Sunday, from 1-4pm, with a Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers Rosary at 1:30pm and a Vigil Service at 4pm, all at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A memorial has been established. STOKELY FUNERAL HOME West Point, NE | (402) 372-2967 | www.stokelyfuneralhome.com

