Schuette, Virgene Age 89 Of Fremont, formerly of Mead. Preceded by her husband, Kenneth. Survived by son, David (Alice) Schuette of Lincoln; daughters, Naomi (Robert) Schroeder of Jansen; Karen (Bill) Hartwig of Fremont; Valerie (Ron) Sukup of Winnetoon; six grandchildren and one great-grandson; sister, Lois (Orlando) Mueller of Hooper. BURIAL: 9:30am Saturday, Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Hooper. FUNERAL: Saturday, 11:30am, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. VISITATION on Friday with the family present from 5-8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to The Lutheran Hour or Redeemer Lutheran Church Wahoo building fund. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

