Schuerman, Laurell E. Age 77 - Jul 7, 2017 Survived by daughters, Christine Schuerman, Gretchen (Brian) Johnson, and Merry (Keith) Hansen; 6 grandchildren; other family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, July 22, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 23, 10:30am at St Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St. Interment in Yankee Hill Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

