Schuele, Alfred H., Jr. December 2, 1931 - March 31, 2020 Age 88. US Army Veteran of Korea. Preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine. Survived by children: Teresa D'Agostino (Mark), Ann Tvrdik (Mark), John Schuele (Mary), and James Schuele. MEMORIAL SERVICES to be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

