Schroeder, Marilyn J.

Schroeder, Marilyn J. Age 87, of Treynor, IA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Schroeder; brothers, Warren, Robert and Kenny Chambers; and sister, Ethel Trede. Marilyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Mitch Welch; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Kathy Schroeder Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Vivian Chambers; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 3-5pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor, IA. Interment is in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church Preschool or Bethany Heights. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.