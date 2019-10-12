Schrier, Felicia

Schrier, Felicia October 10, 1939 - October 10, 2019 On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Felicia Schrier, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Schrier; children, Jeffrey Schrier (Jill Yechout), Julie Ginsberg (Bennett), the late Jill Folsom; son-in-law, Jim Folsom; brother, Harry Friedman (Judy); brother-in-law, Dick Landy (late Marlene Landy); grandchildren, Isaiah Schrier, Ian Schrier, Elias Ginsberg, Eden Ginsberg, Adam Folsom, Alec Folsom; many cousins; and her beloved dog, Princeton. Felicia was extremely dedicated to her family and committed to local charities such as the Food Bank. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Jill Folsom Memorial Fund at Children's Hospital or the Humane Society. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES ARE BEING HELD. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

