Schram, Nicholas J.

Schram, Nicholas J. July 6, 1989 - May 10, 2020 Omaha - Preceded by grandfather, Jack V. Schram. Survived by mother, Holly Schram; grandmother, Judy Schram; aunts, Julie Schram and Amy (Mac) Sexton; cousins, Zachary and Zoe Schram-Emilo; and his dog, Bear. Nicholas was dearly loved by a host of friends for his kind heart and giving spirit. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1pm Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Boy and Girls Club of Omaha. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Schram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.