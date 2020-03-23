Schraeder, Clara Grace August 29, 1928 - March 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Edward Schraeder; and grandson, Scott Ebisch. Survived by son, Terry (Wanda) Schraeder; daughter, Cathy (Paul Ebisch) Schraeder; grandchildren, Emmalee, Max, and Rex Schraeder, Brenda Painter, Dayle Ostrowsky, and Elle Wade; and 5 great-grandchildren. Private Family Burial. Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials suggested to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, and The American Heart Association. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

