Schraeder, Albert J. Jr. January 13, 1961 - March 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Mary Schraeder. Survived by sisters, Kathleen Travis (Larry), June Jones, and Joan McEdward; nephew David Wilbur; nieces, Lacie and Kalie Travis. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Tuesday, March 10th, 11:30am at Pinoy Grill, 204 Galvin Road North, Bellevue, NE. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

