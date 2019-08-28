Schrader, Carolyn J.

Schrader, Carolyn J. May 3, 1938 - August 25, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Phillip L. Schrader; parents, Olga and Earnest Wolff; brothers, Thomas and Gerald. Survived by children: Kevin S. Schrader (Cathy), Kimberly S. Brennan (Kevin), and Kurtis S. Schrader (Cheryl); five grandchildren: Michael Schrader (Megan), Carissa Crichton (Adam), Jordan Shafer (Tyler), Kevin Brennan II, and Christopher Brennan; four great-grandchildren: Andrew, Adam, Michael "Chip," and Benjamin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Friday, August 30th at 10am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St. in LaVista. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

