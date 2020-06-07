Schooler, Betty L. September 10, 1934 - June 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Edwin; daughter, Cathy Grosse; and brother, Sonny Gates. Survived by children, Ed Jr. (Heather), and Vicki Williamson; grandchildren: Matt, Chad (Jodi), and Kevin Grosse, Brittney Gearhart (Jason), Jacki Whetstone (Steve), Jill Kresl (Mike), Roy Williamson, Liz (Sebastian), Sarah (Eric), and Eddie Schooler III; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchildren; many other loving family members and friends. VIGIL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 10th, 7:30pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 5:30pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 11th, 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment: Forest Lawn. Memorials are suggested to the Millard American Legion, or Catholic Charities. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

